CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S’s rating score has declined by 233% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 188 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 75.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

