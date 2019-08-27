Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.40

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 15100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.57%.

In related news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,342.50.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

