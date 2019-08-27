Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 22,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,418. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,049,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.