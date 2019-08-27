Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CERS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 580,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,730. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $234,613. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

