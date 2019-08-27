Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,309. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

