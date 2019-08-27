Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

