China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 28,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $531.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

