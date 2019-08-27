Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CINR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Ciner Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciner Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 9,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 697,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.