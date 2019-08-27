Clams Price Reaches $3.12 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00030595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Cryptopia and YoBit. Clams has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $4,893.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,372,639 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,936 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

