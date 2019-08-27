ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,238 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund accounts for 2.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

CTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,150. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $34,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

