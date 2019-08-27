Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,735 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,199.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,500 shares of company stock worth $583,150. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 188,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,244. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.