Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,049,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 3,270,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

