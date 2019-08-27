CoinFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,826.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $701,745.00 and approximately $30,826.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00251799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01310358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

