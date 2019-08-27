CoinPoker Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $100,015.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00251673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01325805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 346,164,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,792,465 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

