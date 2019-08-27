Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. 996,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,955. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.