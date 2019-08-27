Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34, 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

