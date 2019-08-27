Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.48. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 359,916 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

