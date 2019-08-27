Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Computacenter to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of LON:CCC traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,346 ($17.59). The stock had a trading volume of 279,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,544 ($20.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,388.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,236.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

