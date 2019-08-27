Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

