Conceal (CCX) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $83,931.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00891462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00238085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003965 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,264,772 coins and its circulating supply is 4,548,198 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.