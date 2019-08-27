Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Down 39.8% in August

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 150,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter worth about $714,000.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 302,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,377. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $855.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

