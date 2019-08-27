Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

GLW stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

