Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx and DEx.top. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00251799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01310358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DragonEX, BitForex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Huobi, DEx.top, UEX, OKEx, CoinBene, CoinEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.