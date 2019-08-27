Countinghouse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,593.00 (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a market cap of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.13 or 0.05083693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

