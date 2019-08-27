Crave Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Crave has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Crave coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Crave has a total market cap of $188,217.00 and $5.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 21,723,897 coins. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crave is crave.cc.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

