Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $8.98. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 997 shares trading hands.

CRD.B has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

