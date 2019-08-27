Cred (LBA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.25 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Cred has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, Cred has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, UEX, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

