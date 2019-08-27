CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $191,686.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $191,686.00 and approximately $54,435.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 163% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

