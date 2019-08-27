Credit Suisse Group Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $300.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.90.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $282.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intuit has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,668 shares of company stock valued at $69,619,260. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

