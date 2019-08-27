Critical Contrast: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) versus Bimini Capital Managment (NASDAQ:BMNM)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Bimini Capital Managment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $623.41 million 6.54 $279.08 million $2.29 9.40 Bimini Capital Managment $12.24 million 1.77 -$26.78 million N/A N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 3.37% 0.67% 0.33% Bimini Capital Managment -214.75% -63.17% -8.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and Bimini Capital Managment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 2 4 0 0 1.67 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Bimini Capital Managment does not pay a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Bimini Capital Managment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

