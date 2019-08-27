CrowdWiz (WIZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 61% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $44,951.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,314,590 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

