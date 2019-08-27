CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.