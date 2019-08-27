CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.74

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 213526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1,473.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.