Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.85 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.86. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $111,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,515.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,204,230. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $83,909,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $61,997,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

