D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.04.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

