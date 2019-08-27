Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $816.29 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Dash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $816.29 million and approximately $128.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $90.67 or 0.00892102 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader and ACX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,002,370 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, Upbit, B2BX, C-Patex, Livecoin, Bibox, WEX, TradeOgre, Gate.io, WazirX, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Kucoin, ZB.COM, xBTCe, Kuna, Bitbns, Bittrex, LBank, Ovis, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Liqui, Coinhub, C-CEX, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, CoinEx, Koineks, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Mercatox, Graviex, OKEx, Coinroom, Coinrail, Bitinka, ABCC, Bisq, Exrates, Bitsane, BitBay, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Kraken, Cryptomate, C2CX, ACX, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Bittylicious, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Binance, HBUS, CEX.IO, COSS, Huobi, Liquid, BitFlip, Tux Exchange, Negocie Coins, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

