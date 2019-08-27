Datawallet Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and BitForex. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $920,361.00 and $2,193.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00251041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01310464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

