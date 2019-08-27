Debitum Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.