DEEX (DEEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,180.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market capitalization of $438,882.00 and $4,180.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004072 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.