DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.02

Shares of DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.