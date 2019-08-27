Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,706,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 4,798,700 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

DERM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 10,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,950. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Dermira has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Get Dermira alerts:

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The company had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

DERM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dermira by 48,273.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dermira by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.