DeVault Trading Down 52.7% Over Last 7 Days (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $12,764.00 and $368.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004060 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

