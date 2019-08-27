Devery Trading Up 175.9% This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 175.9% against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $161,767.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

