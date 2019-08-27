Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.97

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.97 and traded as high as $194.20. Devro shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 94,706 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $311.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

