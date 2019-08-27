Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $33,478.00 and $34.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00576621 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

