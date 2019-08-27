Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Dogness International has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Get Dogness International alerts:

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.