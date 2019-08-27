Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 37.8% in August

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,300 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 2,346,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.45. 1,134,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,519. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average is $264.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after purchasing an additional 690,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

