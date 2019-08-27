Donald R. Brattain Sells 3,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $775,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.63. 263,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $260.04. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

