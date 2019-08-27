Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Down 66.0% in August

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

