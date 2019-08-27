Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Drive Shack has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,994,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 680,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

